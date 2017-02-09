Isaac Lowe and Dennis Ceylan clash at bad-tempered press conference

Isaac Lowe and Dennis Ceylan continued their war of words at a press conference in Denmark on Thursday.

Morecambe’s Commonwealth featherweight champion Lowe will challenge European king Ceylan at his hometown Ceres Arena in Aarhus on March 18.

Having nearly come to blows while filming a promo video in Copenhagen on Wednesday the pair clashed again 24 hours later.

The ill-tempered meeting with the media had to be cut short to avoid hostilities escalating.

“I’m not here for a holiday,” said Lowe, 13-0-1.

“I’m not coming to play around. I’m coming here to get that European belt and to bring it back to the UK where it belongs.

“Dennis has never been in the ring with anyone like me.

“He’s not going to be able to bully me around the ring like he did Ryan Walsh (the British champion Ceylan defeated to win the title), and if he tries it, he’s getting knocked spark out.

“I’m coming over here to beat him in his own backyard and punch his face clean in, simple as that.

“If he thinks he’s going to have a nice homecoming fight against me, he’s in for a big shock.”

Ceylan, a London 2012 Olympian, is looking to extend his unbeaten professional record to 20 fights, boasting 18 wins and one draw.

“This guy is a clown,” said Ceylan.

“He talks way too much, and on March 18, I look forward to shutting him up in front of all my fans here in Aarhus.

“The belt is mine and it is going to stay here with me in Denmark.”