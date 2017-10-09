“You can’t do it”: Bentley on Ellison’s red card in Morecambe’s defeat to Crawley

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley said the first half sending off of Kevin Ellison in the defeat against Crawley had a major impact on the game.

After the Shrimps went down 1-0 at the Globe Arena to Billy Clifford’s 19th minute goal direct from a corner, Ellison was given his marching orders just after the half hour for an off-the-ball incident.

Bentley said: “We were missing a few key players in the likes of Garry Thompson, Adam McGurk and Dean Winnard and to lose someone as experienced as Kev was a major blow to us.

“Kev’s not had many red cards since he has been here but it looks like he has pushed the Crawley player and although there was not much in it you can’t do it and despite his age he will have to learn from it.

“We played pretty well and got a reaction after being down to 10 men and I actually think we did enough to get something from the game.

“We are not firing on all cylinders but as a group we dominated long periods of the second half and didn’t deserve to lose the game.

“We need a bit more from certain players but there wasn’t much more we could have done to get back into the game and I will take the positives from that.

“It has been a frustrating time, we all know that, but we have to keep battling and doing the right things and not feel sorry for ourselves.”