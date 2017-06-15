Wills to join Carney and Clark in committing to Lancaster City

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is waiting on just one of his title-winners to officially put pen to paper for next season.

Six new signings have arrived at Giant Axe while five players have left from the side that won promotion as Evo-Stik First Division North champions.

Of those that are staying put only Simon Wills is yet to formally sign up for life in the Premier Division, although the tough tackling midfielder is understood to have agreed terms and it is simply a case of the formalities being concluded. Gavin Clark and Craig Carney have extended their stays after meeting with Brown joining the majority of the squad that sealed the title on the final day at Glossop North End in doing so.

Wills emerged as a key man for the Dolly Blues last season, the unsung hero adding some bite in the middle of the park.

Having originally split his time between Stockport in the Conference North and City, attacking midfielder Carney is now a fully-fledged Lancaster player and his experience of playing at a higher level could be key.

Left-sided Clark, a teacher at Central Lancaster High School, is a versatile and dependable member of the defence.

Brown has said his recruitment for the new season is all but done, despite it only being the middle of June.

Bailey brothers Sam and Charlie have arrived from Kendal Town, as have Colne striker Olvier Wood, Warrington winger Scott Harries, Glossop North End defender Paul Dugdale and Southport goalkeeper Chris Cheetham.

The club’s 35-goal striker Jordan Connerton has left for a new life in Australia while long-serving number one Mike Hale has elected not to make the move up to the Premier Division due to the increased time commitments.

Jacob Gregory is pursuing full-time football while Danny Shearwood and Charlie Waters and taking up opportunities abroad in Singapore and Canada respectively.