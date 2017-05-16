Who has been confirmed for Morecambe’s Wembley reunion?

A host of Wembley winners have been confirmed for Morecambe’s 10-year reunion this Saturday.

Ten players from the side that beat Exeter City 2-1 to seal promotion to the Football League have been announced as attending the special event at the Globe Arena along with then assistant manager Mark Lillis.

Manager Jim Bentley, Scott Davies, Danny Adams, Craig Stanley, Garry Thompson, Wayne Curtis, Michael Twiss, Danny Carlton, Garry Hunter and David McNiven will be in attendance.

Bentley: Staying in Football League as impressive as winning promotion

The Shrimps are hoping to confirm more names this week.

Some supporters will be hoping they see a little more of Thompson in the weeks and months to come.

The Kendal-born winger is a free agent after being released by Morecambe’s League Two rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

Now 36, Thompson has also had successful spells with Scunthorpe, Bradford and Notts County since leaving the Shrimps back in 2008.

“Thommo has been one of my generals in the dressing room and we knew exactly what we were getting when we brought him in two years ago,” said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

“His experience, knowledge, hard work ethic and commitment have been outstanding and he’s scored some important goals for us as well.

“He’s been a consummate professional and an absolute pleasure to work with.”

Tickets for Saturday’s celebration are available to pre-purchase from reception at the Globe Arena or from the club shop.

They cost £10 for adults, £7 for Under-11s-17s and senior citizens, but are free for those aged 10 and under.

It’s anticipated the event will start at 2pm, an hour after the Shrimps Trust AGM takes place in the downstairs bar at the Globe Arena.

The event includes a full showing of the final and a question and answer session with the class of 2007.

Bentley: Staying in Football League as impressive as winning promotion