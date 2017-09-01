Transfer gossip: Deadline day summary

How did clubs across the area fare on deadline day?

Lancashire Post: Preston North End retained Jordan Hugill with the only departures being Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic, loan) and Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool defender Peter Hartley was the only confirmed deadline day departure from Bloomfield Road after joining Motherwell on a season-long loan.

Burnley Express: Burnley completed the signing of striker Nakhi Wells from Huddersfield Town, while defender Tom Anderson joined Port Vale on a season-long loan.

Wigan Post: Latics boss Paul Cook was a busy man, bringing in Alex Bruce and Matija Sarkic but selling Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) and loaning out Donervon Daniels (Rochdale), Josh Laurent (Bury), Callum Lang (Morecambe), Luke Burke (AFC Fylde) and Chris Merrie (Southport).

Morecambe Visitor: As well as Lang, Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley also brought in another striker, Adam McGurk, after he left Cambridge United.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town kept hold of Devante Cole amid concerted interest from Sheffield United while Nick Haughton was loaned to Chorley for the season.