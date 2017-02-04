Town boss explains Duckworth’s Morecambe move

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says defender Michael Duckworth has been loaned out to Morecambe for game time.

Duckworth has made six appearances this season, mainly when first choice right-back Conor McLaughlin was on international duty.

The 24-year-old has not featured for Town since the 2-0 defeat to Oldham in the EFL Cup back in October due to a groin injury.

Having recovered, Duckworth has joined Jim Bentley’s League Two side until the end of the season.

Rosler said: “Michael needs games. I think he needs to bring himself up in general, his general fitness to coping with our training and game schedule.

“When Michael played for us this season he was OK but after every game he had problems and I think we have got himself now fit to a point.

“Now he has to play, stay fit and play game after game to reach a level where he then, with a lot of training in the summer period, is ready for our pre-season and gives himself a good chance to compete for six to seven weeks physically on the highest level.

“I think we are not getting Michael on a level when he stays here and plays development football and then, asking him to be six to seven weeks on full throttle, he will break down.

“So he needs to use that time to reach a level where he is capable of coming through pre-season and then put himself in a position to challenge.”