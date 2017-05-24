Striker Wood is Lancaster City’s third summer signing

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown has made highly-rated front man Oliver Wood his third summer signing.

The striker starred for Colne as they missed out in the Evo-Stik First Division North play-offs.

Oliver Wood in action for Colne last season.

Wood scored 20 goals in total last season having started the campaign with the Dolly Blues’ local rivals Kendal Town.

He joins Mintcakes midfielder Sam Bailey and Warrington winger Scott Harries in arriving at the First Division North champions this summer and will be expected help fill the gap left by 35-goal front man Jordan Connerton’s departure to Australia.

“Oliver is a strong and athletic centre forward with excellent awareness in and around the penalty box,” Brown told the club’s official website.

“He finishes well, which we can see with the 20 goals he scored for Colne last season.

“He’s a great addition to our attacking line-up.”

As well as three new faces, Brown has also taken the number of last season’s title-winning squad signed up for next season to seven.

Captain Ricky Mercer, defensive partner Josh Westwood and strikers Tom Kilifin and Hannu Tam have joined Ben Hudson, Billy Akrigg and Ryan Winder in putting pen to paper.