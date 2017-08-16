So far, so good: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley happy with start to season

Jim Bentley believes there is plenty to build on for his Morecambe side after a positive first seven days of the new League Two season.

The Shrimps backed up their win over Cheltenham on the opening day at the Globe Arena with a battling draw at Lincoln City on Saturday in the Imps’ first home game back in the Football League.

Sandwiched in between was a 4-3 defeat at Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup as a fine effort at Oakwell came up just short.

“We are only seven days into the season but there have been some really good signs and things we know we can work on,” said Bentley after the weekend’s 1-1 draw at Sincil Bank.

“We have had three very different games to be honest so far and we have done okay in all three.

“We deserved to win the Cheltenham game and we showed great qualities to get what I think was a massive point on Saturday at Lincoln.

“We started badly against Barnsley and had to tweak things a bit but once we got into the game we caused them a lot of problems and although I was disappointed with the result I wasn’t too disappointed with the performance to be honest and we certainly have something to build on.”

It’s so far, so good on the field with Bentley also having work to do off the field to bolster a thin squad.

The Shrimps boss added to his options last week by bringing in young midfielder Elliot Osborne from Fleetwood on loan until January but he is still looking for more players before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

“We are a little bit short still in terms of numbers but we are constantly on the lookout for players that we can bring in and I am still hoping that we can do some more business before the deadline,” Bentley said.

Osborne, the ninth new arrival at the Globe Arena this window, was an unused substitute at Lincoln on Saturday.