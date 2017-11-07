Slyne-with-Hest 2-2 Thornton Cleveleys: Hunter’s men held after turning game around

Slyne-with-Hest were pegged back late on by Thornton Cleveleys at Bottomdale Road on Saturday.

Garry Hunter’s side raced out of the blocks looking to continue their fine form in the West Lancashire Premier Division.

But after seeing several chances come and go the visitors took the lead against the run of play with Mick McAlpine scoring on 27 minutes after Slyne failed to deal with a cross into the box.

The hosts started the second half as they had the first and were level on 55 minutes, James Galley finding Aaron Taylor who turned and shot with Will Fraser-Gray there to slide the ball home.

Two minutes later the game was turned on its head with Tom Woods firing a shot into the bottom corner to put Slyne ahead. Hunter’s men couldn’t make the game safe however and 12 minutes from time Dominic Lawson ensured the game ended honours even.

The results leaves Slyne eighth in the table ahead of travelling to Oldham side Royton Town in the fourth round of the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield.

Slyne would like to thank their sponsors The Lodge and Enviro Metals for their continued support.