Slyne sign former Morecambe and Lancaster City striker

Have your say

Slyne-with-Hest have completed the signing of a former Morecambe and Lancaster City striker.

Tom Woods has been snapped up by new Bottomdale Road boss Paul Rigby ahead of the new West Lancashire Premier Division season.

The front man came through the ranks at the Globe Arena and despite featuring heavily for the reserve side, did not make a first-team breakthrough, being released in the summer of 2014.

He then joined the Dolly Blues and also spent in Scotland before returning to feature in City’s friendly defeat to Morecambe earlier this month.

Woods is not in Phil Brown’s plans however and was quickly snapped up by Rigby.