Slyne made to wait for first game of year as Garstang’s run ends

Slyne-with-Hest were made to wait for their first game of 2017 as their match with Longridge Town on Saturday was postponed.

The Bottomdale Road pitch was deemed unfit for the game against Lee Ashcroft’s runaway West Lancashire Premier Division leaders.

Slyne, 11th in the table, next travel to Thornton Cleveleys this Saturday.

It was also a frustrating day for near rivals Garstang who saw their 14-game unbeaten run come to an end at Hesketh Bank with a 2-1 defeat.

Their final opponents of 2016 were also the first of 2017, and Lee Baker’s side looked like they had picked up from where they left off with Alex Colquhoun giving them the lead in the first 40 seconds after a quick, incisive attack.

The hosts rallied but Garstang had their chances, the Coar brothers Rick and Alan just unable to latch onto a Colquhoun cross.

Hesketh drew level however on 27 minutes when some neat interplay down the inside left channel freed up Richie Burns who saw his shot loop into the net despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Dan Curwen.

The game was a largely lacklustre affair in difficult conditions however with flowing football at a premium.

It was Hesketh who got their noses in front three minutes into the second half in controversial fashion.

Garstang skipper Gary Fawcett was adjudged to have pulled the shirt of a Hesketh winger with the free-kick only half punched clear by Curwen to Bob Milton who was on hand to head home from eight yards.

Hesketh did see another strike disallowed, the referee pulling play back after a drop ball following an injury was hammered past Curwen.

The result brought Garstang crashing back down to earth, the Riversiders having been named the West Lancashire League’s club of the month for December, Baker also picking up the managerial gong.

Sixth in the table, they next host Whitehaven on Saturday.