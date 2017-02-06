Slyne hit six of the best in Eagley win

Slyne-with-Hest hit six of the best in their thumping of the West Lancashire Premier Division’s bottom side Eagley on Saturday.

Slyne were 6-1 winners at Bottomdale Road on Saturday, Matty Bell scoring twice.

Mark Murphy opened the scoring five minutes in with Tom Entwisle doubling the advantage midway through the half.

Will Fraser-Gray made it three 10 minutes before the interval with there still enough time in the first half for Danny Dixon to score the fourth.

Bell’s brace came after the interval with Eagley’s player-manager, former Preston North End man Simon Whaley, adding a consolation goal 15 minutes from time.

The win moves Slyne up to ninth ahead of the trip to second from bottom Hesketh Bank this Saturday.

Elsewhere in the West Lancashire Premier Division, Garstang drew 0-0 at Euxton Villa.

This was a tight encounter between the sides lying fourth and fifth in the table, the Riversiders just having the better of an even first period.

Dave Jack, Jonny Hothersall and Rick Coar all went close in the first half, the latter firing the best chance of the half narrowly wide.

Coar went close again after the interval as did Euxton’s Greg Johnstone, only to find Garstang ‘keeper Dan Curwen equal to his effort.

The visitors kept pushing for a victory that would have closed the gap to Saturday’s hosts but couldn’t find a way through, Coar seeing several efforts blocked while Jack also shot wide from a corner when he should have tested the ‘keeper.

Garstang are back in action at home against eighth in the table Thornton Cleveleys this Saturday.