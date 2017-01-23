Slyne hit for six in defeat to Wrens

Slyne-with-Hest were hit for six by second-placed Blackpool Wren Rovers in the West Lancashire League Premier Division on Saturday.

The hosts were no match for the Fylde Coast side at Bottomdale Road, four goals in the final half an hour adding some gloss to the 6-0 scoreline.

Gary Pett hit a late hat-trick with Carl Eastwood scoring two and Max Landless also on target.

Slyne slipped to 12th with the defeat ahead of travelling to face Tempest United this Saturday, January 28.

Elsewhere on Saturday, local rivals Garstang were 2-1 winners over bottom of the table Eagley at the Riverside.

Alan Coar scored a goal in each half, either side of Jon Stevenson levelling up for the visitors, to hand Lee Baker’s fifth in the table side victory.

The striker’s opener came with five minutes on the clock, Coar pouncing on a Dave Jack header to score at the near post.

Eagley came back into the game though and were level midway through the opening half, the ball crossed from the right wing to Stevenson who beat Dan Curwen in the Garstang goal with a smart volley.

The visitors weren’t playing like a side bottom of the table, Curwen twice denying Stevenson before Coar had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside decision as the sides went in level at the break.

The decisive breakthrough came on 58 minutes, the impressive Andrew Murphy sending a cross onto the head Coar who didn’t have to break his stride to calmly head home at the far post to give Garstang the lead for a second time.

Both sides had their chances in the closing stages but Coar’s brace was enough to settle things.

This Saturday Baker takes his side to face mid-table Coppull United.