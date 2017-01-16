Slyne go down in first game of year as Garstang bounce back

Slyne-with-Hest lost their first game of 2017 on Saturday.

The Bottomdale Road men went down 1-0 at Thornton Cleveleys in the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

Daniel Stoney’s goal 10 minutes into the second half was enough to separate the sides.

Slyne, 11th in the table, host second in the division Blackpool Wren Rovers this Saturday, January 21.

Elsewhere, Garstang came from behind to get back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Whitehaven at the Riverside.

Both sides had chances before the visitors opened the scoring on 37 minutes.

Kevin Connelly latched onto a through ball which dissected the static Garstang defence and calmly chipped the ball over Dan Curwen and in from 12 yards.

The lead was shortlived however with Jonny Hothersall firing home after some good work from Chris Byrne to bring the scores level.

The game was turned on its head a minute later with Rick Coar converting from close range meaning the sides turned around with Garstang 2-1 to the good.

Whitehaven had their chances in the second half, Curwen pulling off one excellent save in particular, but having had openings of their own as well the Riversiders made sure of the points seven minutes from time.

Andrew Murphy beat a couple of players before crossing into the path of Hothersall who finished with aplomb.

Lee Baker was presented with the manager of the month award for December prior to kick-off as his side were also named team of the month after a 14-game unbeaten run.

Eagley are the visitors to the Riverside on Saturday with Baker hoping his side can maintain fifth spot in the table.

Garstang are 12 points behind Euxton Villa in fourth but have four games in hand.