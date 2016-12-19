Slyne end year on high as Garstang make it 14 unbeaten

Slyne-with-Hest ended 2016 on a high with a 3-1 win at Crooklands Casuals on Saturday.

Tom Entwistle scored either side of a Joel Bartlett goal as the Bottomdale Road men raced into a three-goal first-half lead.

David Goude did pull a goal back for the hosts but Slyne did more than enough to move up to ninth in the Premier Division of the West Lancashire League in their final game on the calendar year.

They now don’t return to action until hosting top of the table Longridge Town on January 7.

Lee Ashcroft’s men are racing clear at the summit, sitting 10 points clear of Blackpool Wren Rovers in second.

Town have won 11 games in a row and 18 of their last 19 as their title bid gathers pace.

Elsewhere, Garstang are fifth after their 3-1 win over Hesketh Bank at the Riverside meaning they are 14 games unbeaten in league and cup.

The deadlock was broken 36 minutes in when Alex Hay’s cross was only half cleared into the path of Jonny Hothersall who smashed an unstoppable effort into the net from 30 yards.

The visitors were level before the interval though, Jordan Smethhurst bundling the ball home from close range after some good build-up play.

Garstang were well on top after the break however and eventually went back in front from the penalty spot on 74 minutes.

Rick Coar was tripped inside the box with Alex Colquhoun stepping up to fire home from 12 yards.

The third that sealed victory came three minutes from time, Coar getting his goal as he stormed down the inside-left channel and calmly slotted the ball into the corner of the net.

Lee Baker’s men return after the Christmas and New Year break on January 7 with the reverse fixture at Hesketh Bank.

Elsewhere, Garstang have drawn Lostock St Gerards in the semi-final of the Richardson Cup with the date and venue yet to be confirmed.