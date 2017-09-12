Yeovil 2, Morecambe 2

Morecambe came from two goals down to pick up a battling point at a windswept Huish Park.

The Shrimps trailed 2-0 after 65 minutes but goals from Adam McGurk and Kevin Ellison earned Jim Bentley's side a point that their performance deserved.

Yeovil started brightly with Alfie Santos and Otis Khan both trying their luck with shots from distance flying over the bar

With the driving wind and rain in their faces the Shrimps were happy to sit back but fated the first clear chance of the game on 15 minutes when Patrick Brough crossed from the left and found the unmarked Kevin Ellison but he volleyed weakly wide from close range.

Two minutes later Michael Rose drilled in a low shot from 25 yards but Artur Krysiak was perfectly placed to smother the effort.

Krysiak then did well to cut out a cross from Aaron McGowan with Aaron Wildig looking for the loose ball.

After a period of Morecambe pressure Yeovil hit back with Francois Zoko producing a great bit of skill to turn past the Morecambe defence on the edge of the box and hit the crossbar with a fine effort.

A minute later however Zoko did find the target when Dean Winnard made a mess of a back pass and the Yeovil striker took the gift and rounded the helpless Roche and stroked the ball into the empty net.

The Shrimps had the wind at their back for the second half and saw Garry Thompson volley wide five minutes after the restart.

Adam McGurk then fired inches wide from an acute angle with an excellent effort.

But as the Shrimps looked set to get back in the game Yeovil scored a soft second on 65 minutes. Jake Gray broke down the right and crossed to the far post for Sam Surridge to slot home from close range.

Two minutes later the Shrimps pulled one back with a superb finish from McGurk who flashed a half volley from the edge of the box into the top right hand corner of Krysiak's goal.

Jim Bentley's continued to dominate and they were rewarded with a second goal 13 minutes from time. Michael Rose swung over a left wing corner that was flicked on at the near post and Kevin Ellison bundled home the loose ball from close range.

Ellison then had a chance to win the game when he was played in down the left hand side but flashed his effort over and the Shrimps settled for a share of the spoils.





Yeovil Town: Krysiak, Smith, Khan (rep Green 80), Nelson, Dickson, Bailey, Santos (rep Worthington 82), James, Grayson (rep Browne 88), Zoko, Surridge. Subs not used: Maddison, Mugabi, Davies, Smith,



Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Old, Winnard, Brough, Rose, Osborne (rep Kenyon 88), Thompson, Wildig (rep Lang 61), Ellison, McGurk (rep Campbell 89). Subs not used: Nizic, Lund, Fleming, Muller.



Ref: C Hicks.

Att: 2,205.

