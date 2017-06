Morecambe will be hoping lightning strikes twice following today’s draw for the Carabao Cup first round.

Jim Bentley’s side travels to Oakwell to face Barnsley, six years on from defeating the Yorkshiremen at the same stage of the same competition, then known as the Carling Cup.

Bentley’s second game in charge of the Shrimps saw second-half goals from Danny Carlton and Kevin Ellison give them victory.

The match will take place in the week beginning Monday, August 7.