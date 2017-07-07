Shrimps know two Checkatrade Trophy opponents

Morecambe know two of their three opponents in the group stage of next season’s Checkatrade Trophy.

The Shrimps will come up against Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town with one of the invited Under-21 sides making up the group, which has been designed to minimise travel for clubs and supporters.

Those sides will be drawn into their respective groups next Wednesday, when the group stage fixtures will be confirmed.

The sole confirmed detail so far is that the invited clubs will play all of their group games away from home.

The eight invited clubs in the Northern half of the draw are: Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Stoke City, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

Last year saw Jim Bentley’s players qualify from a group containing Bury, Bradford City and Stoke City’s youngsters.

However, they exited the competition at the first knockout stage with a penalty shootout loss at Scunthorpe United.