Shrimps can put on the pressure says Ryan

Morecambe centre-half Ryan Edwards has called on his team-mates to keep looking up the League Two table as they host Yeovil Town tomorrow.

The Shrimps suffered only their second defeat of the year last Saturday when they were beaten 3-1 at Blackpool.

That run had seen Jim Bentley’s squad close to within a few points of the top seven and Edwards believes there is no reason why they cannot continue to pressure the sides above them.

“We don’t want to look down the table,” he said. “If we keep doing what we have been doing, taking it game by game and looking defensively solid then we can look up the table, especially with the games we have left.

“We know, though, that if a game is going to be a battle, that we have shown we can battle away.”

The 23-year-old has been one of Bentley’s key men this season, having figured in all but two of their 42 matches.

Those 40 appearances have yielded two goals, coming against Portsmouth in August and at Scunthorpe United in December’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat.

“I got my first one against Portsmouth and he (Bentley) had said it was going to come,” Edwards said.

“I’ve had chances to get four or five more this season but I’d rather have a clean sheet than me score.”

The former Blackburn Rovers man is in his third season at the Globe Arena after initially joining the Shrimps in 2014.

This season has seen Edwards display his versatility, switching from a back four to a back three when required.

Those performances have drawn praise from Bentley, who has been delighted at the defender’s development.

“I think the gaffer was totally honest with me,” Edwards said.

“He said that, last year, I might have tried to bring the ball down, do a Cruyff turn and play out from the wrong areas but this year, my first thought is to clear my lines.

“I’ve also had to try and lead by example because, at times, I’ve been the oldest player in defence and I’m only 23.

“It’s my time to grow up and help out people who are younger than me.”

Bentley has missed out on a second manager of the month award after Stevenage’s Darren Sarll won February’s prize.

The Shrimps took 15 points from eight games but Sarll’s players claimed 16 points from 18.