Shrimps boss seeks killer instinct

Jim Bentley said there were positives and negatives to take from Morecambe’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with Leicester City’s youngsters.

The Shrimps won 4-2 on penalties at the Globe Arena last night after 90 minutes ended with the two sides level at 2-2.

Garry Thompson had given the home side an early lead before keeper Dan Nizic’s error allowed Layton Ndukwu’s free-kick to find the roof of the net.

Josh Knight looked to have won the game for Leicester with an 85th minute header, only for Elliott Osborne to restore parity four minutes later.

Although Rhys Turner missed from the spot in the shootout, Nizic foiled Knight and Josh Gordon with Michael Rose, Sam Lavelle, Osborne and Adam Campbell securing victory.

It also meant back-to-back home wins for Bentley’s players following on from last Saturday’s FA Cup win against Hartlepool United.

The manager is now looking to make it three in a week when Wycombe Wanderers visit this weekend.

“I said to the lads before the game that it was an important game for us,” Bentley said.

“It was nice to win on Saturday and, with three home games in a week, winning helps to build momentum and confidence.

“We had seven players aged 22 and under who finished the game so that’s a positive but it was a game where we started really well.

“That seems to have become a trend lately in that we started really well and had a couple of chances before Thommo scored.

“However, when you have a team on the ropes then it’s important you try and finish them off; it only needs to drop five or 10 per cent and you have problems.

“Their first goal was a long ball forward, a missed header, a poor foul and a keeper’s error; a game we’ve dominated and looked like scoring two or three more is now 1-1.

“We’re disappointed we conceded from a corner but we kept plugging away, kept battling and scored at the end through Elliott.

“Even the penalties say a lot; we got in front, they miss one and then we let them off by missing the target.

“I believe you should never miss the target from a penalty but it was a poor one from Rhys.

“You look at Sam Lavelle who had a great game and his mentality was just to smash down the middle and in off the bar.

“We won the game and there are some positives; I’m pleased in some respects but there is work to do in others.”