Shrimps’ boss adds to striker options

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley beat Thursday night’s deadline in adding two more players to his squad.

The Shrimps’ manager bolstered his attacking options with the arrivals of Callum Lang and Adam McGurk.

Lang (18) arrives on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic, whose Academy he joined at the age of 14.

This season has seen him feature in the Carabao Cup against Blackpool and Aston Villa, as well as Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road.

Bentley said: “Callum is a young striker who is highly rated by Wigan.

“We know he is a terrific worker with a great attitude and a real desire to improve and we are looking forward to working with him.”

McGurk (28) is a former Northern Ireland Under-21 international who moves to the Globe Arena after being allowed to leave Cambridge United.

A product of Aston Villa’s Academy, he had spells with Hednesford Town, Tranmere Rovers and Burton Albion before joining Portsmouth in 2015 and Cambridge the following year.

“Adam will be a great addition to the squad,” Bentley said.

“He is the right age and has experience at this level and he will give us the attacking options we have been looking for.

“He knows the level, I’ve always been impressed with him when I’ve seen him play in the past.

“He can play anywhere across the front line and I’m sure if he works hard he’ll create and score goals.

“We’re looking to working with him and I’m sure his experience and quality will improve our squad.”