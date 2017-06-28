Rose re-signs for Morecambe

Michael Rose has re-signed for the Shrimps.

The midfielder, who had an excellent first season with the Shrimps, has signed a new one year deal after returning from the close season break today.

Rose said there was never any doubt that he would sign again and is looking forward to the new season.

The 34-year-old said: “I spoke to the manager last season and there was never really any doubts in my mind that I would re-sign.

“Last season was a but up and down as we all know but on a personal note I really enjoyed it. I played nearly 50 games which was the most I had played for some time and I enjoyed being a part of it every week.

“The gaffer was brilliant with me last season and the lads are absolutely fantastic. There is an amazing team spirit and I really enjoy it. I feel really settled here and that is important for any player.”

Boss Jim Bentley said: “Michael was excellent fir us last season and he fully deserved to be in the running for all of the player of the year awards. He has got the experience we need and has a knack of scoring important goals.

“He is great to have around and I’m delighted he has signed up again.”