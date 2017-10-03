Morecambe Ladies still unbeaten after Leeds win

Morecambe Ladies continued their fine start to the season with a 3-1 victory at Leeds United on Sunday.

Yasmine Swarbrick hit a hat-trick in the big win for Nick Barrett’s side who sit fourth in Northern Division One after an unbeaten start.

This third win saw Morecambe on the front foot from the off.

Swarbrick and Emma Kay had efforts on goal before Morecambe opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Swarbrick drilling home her first of the afternoon after Becky Whittingham’s corner had been half-cleared.

The Shrimps kept pressing and Swarbrick made it 2-0 after taking Mel Brown’s pass.

The hosts came out strongly for the second half but Morecambe continued to dominate, Swarbrick smashing a shot into the corner of the net to complete her hat-trick.

Leeds did pull a goal back with seven minutes to play but it was too little, too late.