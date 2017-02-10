Morecambe boss Bentley warns players of Cambridge test

Jim Bentley believes his Morecambe players in for a tough task when they host Cambridge United at the Globe Arena tomorrow.

While the Shrimps have endured a tumultuous off-field period with a late payment of wages, coupled with debates over who owns the club, Bentley’s players have done their bit on the pitch.

Four points from trips to Doncaster Rovers and Leyton Orient see Morecambe lying 17th in League Two, 10 points above the relegation places.

They are looking to do the double over Shaun Derry’s side after winning 2-1 in September’s reverse fixture thanks to goals from Jack Dunn and Paul Mullin.

United make the trip north five places and four points better off than the Shrimps but travel on the back of three straight league defeats.

Nevertheless, Bentley warned: “It’s going to be a tough game because they have got some very good players.

“I like Leon Legge and Mark Roberts at centre-half, Uche Ikpeazu is doing well for them and we know all about Piero Mingoia from his time with Accrington Stanley.

“Before the start of the season I looked at them and thought they had a good manager, good players, had recruited well and so I thought they would be in and around the play-offs.

“With the league table being as tight as it is, you only need to string a few wins together for that to be the case.

“They will want some payback for us winning there earlier in the season but we’re in decent form ourselves so it should make for a decent game.”

Andy Fleming’s return from suspension means Bentley has a full squad from which to choose.

As for Cambridge, Derry will be without Brad Halliday (knee), Greg Taylor (groin) and Leon Davies (shoulder).