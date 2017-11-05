Morecambe 3 Hartlepool United 0; Five things we learned

Morecambe returned to winning ways as Kevin Ellison, Andy Fleming and Scott Loach’s own goal gave them FA Cup victory against Hartlepool United - but what were the main talking points?

A win’s a win

No-one will claim that all is right again with Morecambe’s world after one cup victory, as welcome as it was.

However, three goals, a clean sheet and £18,000 prize money in the bank is not to be sniffed at either.

Perhaps the old saying about a change being as a good as a rest has some merit in Morecambe’s case, especially if they win Tuesday night’s Checkatrade trophy tie against Leicester City.

A win in 48 hours’ time would not only make it back-to-back home victories and provide more prize money but should also boost confidence levels for when Wycombe Wanderers visit on Saturday.

Keeping control

‘If you can keep your head’ may be a line from a poem published more than 100 years ago but it was still relevant yesterday.

Morecambe’s players deserved praise for not reacting to some particularly interesting challenges from their visitors.

Liam Donnelly could have had no complaints if he’d been sent off rather than booked for an ugly, crude tackle on Aaron Wildig.

Alex Kenyon ended up with a bloodied nose when challenging for a header, while Luke George escaped censure for a number of fouls; a less tolerant referee than Tom Nield would have put the midfielder’s name in his book for accumulation.

Setting the tone

Any neutral at the Globe Arena would not have thought the Shrimps had struggled of late given their opening to the game.

A fast start saw Loach tip over Adam McGurk’s effort after only 28 seconds before diving bravely at Steve Old’s effort from the subsequent corner.

Garry Thompson also volleyed over; all this before Kevin Ellison coolly and calmly slotted Morecambe into a fifth minute lead.

It meant Bentley’s players were quickly on the front foot and left the visitors with a task they never really looked like achieving.

Key contributions

It wasn’t just Morecambe’s starting XI who were responsible for sending the Shrimps into round two.

Bentley also saw two of his substitutes play important roles in the goals which ended the game as a contest.

Two minutes after coming on and Vadaine Oliver played the ball through for Fleming to slot the ball past Roach for Morecambe’s second goal.

Victory was well and truly wrapped up when Adam Campbell’s effort came back off the post, struck Loach and rebounded into the net.

Banishing history

Yesterday’s win also meant a couple of unwanted statistics could finally be consigned to the rubbish bin.

Victory was the first Morecambe success in the FA Cup since Gary McDonald’s winner against Rochdale at the same stage in November 2012.

In subsequent seasons, Southend United, Dover Athletic, Dagenham and Redbridge and Coventry City have all ensured the Shrimps’ Cup progress has ended by mid-November.

The win was also the first time Morecambe had beaten Hartlepool at home; OK, they had only hosted them on four previous occasions but, as point one says, a win’s a win...