Morecambe 2-1 Newport County

Two goals from Kevin Ellison earned Morecambe their second win of the season.

Jim Bentley’s side had been without a win since the opening day of the season but a brace from the veteran front man was enough to give them a battling three points.

The Shrimps boss had been saying for some time that his side were a work in progress with so many late additions to the squad in the summer and they certainly showed that things are coming together with an impressive performance.

Some of the football at times going forward was excellent with some fine link-up play between Adam McGurk, Garry Thompson and Ellison always looking a threat against a side who had lost just once in the league this season.

The hosts started brightly with McGurk forcing Joe Day into an early save after cutting from the right-hand side and Ellison skewing a shot wide on 22 minutes.

Newport looked a threat at set pieces with their height and went close when Ben Tozer headed a long throw onto the top of the Morecambe crossbar.

But it was Morecambe who took the lead in the 34th minute with Ellison scoring his third goal in four games.

The impressive Elliott Osborne earned the assist with a right foot shot from the edge of the box that was superbly saved by Day but the ball fell to Ellison who slammed home the rebound.

The lead lasted only one minute however as the Exiles pulled a goal back almost immediately.

Matty Dolan swung over a right-wing corner to the far post and although the unmarked Mickey Demetriou failed to take advantage of his first opportunity he was able to drill in a low cross that was stabbed home by Scot Bennett at the near post.

That goal gave Newport a lift and they had the better of the opening stages of the second half with League Two Player of the Month Frank Nouble putting in two dangerous crosses in quick succession that just evaded former Shrimps striker Padraig Amond.

But after surviving a spell of pressure the Shrimps raised their game and looked the more threatening with McGurk denied a second goal of the week by a stunning Day save from a close-range header.

With nine minutes to go the Shrimps had the final say when Ellison diverted Adam Campbell’s long-range shot into the top right-hand corner of the Newport goal to give the Shrimps a very welcome three points.

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Muller, Old, Brough, Kenyon (Fleming 83), Wildig (Campbell 76), Ellison, Osborne (Rose 60), McGurk, Thompson. Subs not used: Nizic, Lund, Lang, Lavelle.

Newport County AFC: Day, Bennett (McCoulsky 83), White, Demetriou, Pipe, Dolan (Rigg 46), Tozer, Owen-Evans (Reynolds 66), Amond, Nouble. Subs not used: Bittner, Willmott, Quigley, Jahraldo-Martin.

Attendance: 1,189.

Referee: Darren Drysdale.