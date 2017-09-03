Morecambe 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Morecambe suffered a disappointing derby day defeat at the hands of Accrington Stanley.

In a game full of incident with Vadaine Oliver controversially sent off in the 56th minute and the Shrimps denied two good penalty claims Stanley created the better chances and moved up to third in the table with the three points thanks to goals in either half from Billy Kee and Jordan Clark.

To their credit Morecambe always looked to push forward despite being reuced to 10 men and they fully deserved their late consolation when Kevin Ellison scored a 94th minute header to cause the Stanley defence a few nervous moments.

Stanley made the better start with Kayden Jackson almost capitalising on a mix-up in the Morecambe defence but saw his effort thwarted by Barry Roche.

The visitors went close again through skipper Seamus Conneely after Sean McConville’s clever ball, but Conneely couldn’t keep his volley underneath the bar and Kee should also have done better when presented with a great chance 12 yards out.

After squandering those chances Stanley took the lead in fine fashion just after the half-hour when Kee picked up the ball in space, advanced, before drilling a low effort beyond Roche from 25-yards out.

The lead was almost doubled from a McConville corner, debutant Farrend Rawson rose above all but clipped his header against the base of the post.

After an explosive first half the game burst back into life in the 56th minute when Oliver was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Kee to give the Shrimps a mountain to climb.

The red card actually gave Morecambe a lift and they looked more threatening going forward with a clear penalty waved away when Aaron McGowan was brought down after a superb piece of skill.

At the other end Roche saved superbly from a Sean McConville free kick and added extra stops from Jackson and Mallik Wilks before Jordan Clark missed a golden chance when he could only find the side netting from close range.from McConville’s excellent cross.

Clark made no mistake a minute from time however when he bundled home Jackson’;s cross from close range. But to their credit Morecambe came back again and they scored their first goal in four games when Ellison headed home Elliott Osborne’s far post cross.

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Winnard, Muller, Old, Brough (rep Ellison 73), Rose, Campbell (rep Osborne 62), McGurk (rep Lang 63), Thompson 6, Oliver 6.

Subs not used: Nizic, Lund, Turner, Fleming.

Accrington: Stryjek (rep Chapman 8), Thorniley, Hughes, Rawson (rep Ogle 72), Donacien, Clark, Nolan, Conneely, McConville, Kee (rep Wilks 65), Jackson.

Subs not used: Brown, Sykes, Sousa, Dallison.

Ref: P Bankes.

Attendance: 2,059