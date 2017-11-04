Match report: Morecambe 3 Hartlepool United 0

Kevin Ellison, Andy Fleming and Scott Loach’s own goal gave Morecambe a first home win in five and booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

Victory might also have been worth £18,000 in prize money but it also gave Jim Bentley’s players a welcome confidence boost after a difficult time of late.

Bentley had made three changes from the side beaten at Forest Green Rovers seven days earlier.

In came Ellison, Patrick Brough and Garry Thompson with Luke Conlan, Michael Rose and Vadaine Oliver the men making way.

The omens weren’t great for the Shrimps as they had never beaten their visitors at home and were without an FA Cup win since defeating Rochdale in November 2012.

However, the second-highest attendance at the Globe Arena this season saw them begin with a high intensity which reaped its reward inside five minutes.

Adam McGurk had already seen a shot tipped over by visiting keeper Scott Loach before Ellison broke the deadlock.

Aaron Wildig’s ball in from the left-hand side found its way to Ellison, who took a touch before finishing clinically.

That frenetic opening also saw both sides determined not to let each other settle on the ball, though some might have taken that instruction too literally.

Hartlepool defender Liam Donnelly was fortunate to only be cautioned for a crude lunge on Wildig, Shrimps’ skipper Alex Kenyon sustained a bloodied nose in an aerial challenge, while United midfielder Luke George somehow escaped censure after a number of fouls.

Despite going behind early on, the visitors enjoyed plenty of possession before half-time but without forcing a save from Barry Roche.

The keeper was finally forced into action just after the hour, tipping Jonathan Franks’ shot over the bar.

Kenton Richardson was unable to turn another effort goalwards as, despite Morecambe’s general comfort, a one-goal game always gave the visitors hope.

That hope was extinguished midway through the second half when Fleming doubled the Shrimps’ lead.

Moments after his introduction, Oliver played the ball behind the visitors’ defence for the midfielder to run through and finish coolly.

Loach held efforts from Oliver and fellow replacement, Adam Campbell, before victory was wrapped up five minutes from time.

Campbell’s shot flashed across goal, struck Loach’s right-hand post and then rebounded back into the net off the helpless keeper.

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Muller, Old, Brough, Kenyon, Fleming, Thompson (Rose 86), Wildig (Campbell 70), Ellison, McGurk (Oliver 65). Subs not used: Nizic, Conlan, Lavelle, Osborne.

Hartlepool United: Loach, Richardson, Donnelly, Laing, Adams, Featherstone, George (Munns 75), Woods (Rodney 60), Oates, Franks, Deverdics. Subs not used: Catterick, Harrison, Hawkins, Newton, Simpson.

Referee: Tom Nield.

Attendance: 2,004.