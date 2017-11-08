Match report: Morecambe 2 Leicester City 2 (Morecambe win 4-2 on penalties)

Morecambe keeper Dan Nizic went from zero to hero as they bowed out of this season’s Checkatrade Trophy with a penalty shootout win.

Nizic was at fault for Leicester’s opening goal at the Globe Arena but redeemed himself in the shootout with saves from Josh Knight and Josh Gordon as the Shrimps won 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Garry Thompson had given Jim Bentley’s side an eighth minute lead as they needed a win in normal time to have any chance of making the knockout stages.

However, Nizic’s error allowed Layton Ndukwu to level midway through the first half.

Then, with full-time approaching, Knight headed Leicester in front, only for Elliot Osborne to bring the Shrimps level on 89 minutes.

Both sides began busily with Osborne almost scoring after 25 seconds but placing his shot narrowly wide of goal.

Morecambe took the lead when Vadaine Oliver chased down a long ball forward before outmuscling Sam Hughes and crossing for Thompson to score from close range.

However, they were pegged back when Nizic made a mess of Ndukwu’s curling free-kick and could only help the ball into the net.

Thompson curled an effort over and Oliver saw a shot blocked but it was the visitors who had the final chance of the half as Knight turned and fired towards goal but saw Nizic in the right place.

After the break, as in the opening half, Morecambe were first to threaten with Leicester keeper Max Bramley keeping out Adam Campbell’s shot, holding an Oliver header and comfortably gathering Andy Fleming’s shot.

Nizic thwarted Josh Eppiah and Bramley held Michael Rose’s dipping volley before a breathless final few minutes.

Knight headed City in front on 85 minutes when he was the first to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner.

That looked to be that but, in the 89th minute, Osborne got to Aaron McGowan’s cross and brought the sides level again to force penalties.

Though Rhys Turner missed from the spot, Rose, Sam Lavelle and Osborne all scored before Campbell wrapped up victory from 12 yards.

Morecambe: Nizic, Lund, Lavelle, Old, Conlan (McGowan 83), Fleming (Yawson 77), Rose, Thompson (Turner 68), Osborne, Campbell, Oliver. Subs not used: Maher, Kenyon, Jordan, Hawley.

Leicester City: Bramley, Johnson, Knight, Hughes, Wood, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Sherif (Uche 75), Eppiah (Ughelumba 88), Gordon, Ndukwu (Shade 62). Subs not used: Iverson, Heaven, Leshbela.

Referee: Robert Jones.

Attendance: 432.