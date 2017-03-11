Match report: Morecambe 1 Yeovil Town 3

A dreadful second-half showing from Morecambe made it back-to-back losses - and they could have no complaints.

Goals from Matt Butcher, Alex Lacey and Bevis Mugabi condemned Jim Bentley’s men to defeat in what was an error-strewn second-half performance from the Shrimps.

Antony Evans had dragged the home side level early in the second half but the visitors took advantage of Morecambe’s increasingly ragged display to claim three points.

Bentley had made two changes from the side beaten last time out at Blackpool.

Dean Winnard was restored to the middle of a back three in place of Liam Wakefield, while Evans came in for Andy Fleming.

Winnard’s return to the starting XI, following the death of his brother, was marked by an appropriate minute’s applause early on in an end-to-end first half.

Visiting keeper Artur Krysiak made routine stops from Kevin Ellison and Paul Mullin as the home side began in busy fashion.

However, Krysiak’s opposite number, Barry Roche made the more eye-catching stops with two in a minute.

Having kept out Ben Whitfield’s long-range effort and put the loose ball behind, Roche was forced into acrobatics to keep out Lacey’s header.

Most of the first-half efforts were of the long-range variety and generally lacked the accuracy to trouble either keeper.

That was until first-half added time when Town substitute Butcher, having replaced the injured Alex Lawless moments before, sent a dipping volley over Roche from 20 yards.

Morecambe should have levelled seven minutes into the second half when a defensive mix-up allowed Mullin through on goal but his shot was far too close to Krysiak.

An equaliser arrived within seconds, though, as Krysiak could only palm out Mullin’s shot and Evans converted from close range.

Rather than kick on, the Shrimps instead surrendered the initiative a dozen minutes later.

The Shrimps failed to stop Whitfield’s cross or clear the resultant scramble, allowing Lacey to score from close range.

It was 3-1 on 72 minutes when, after Roche had turned Francois Zoko’s shot behind, Mugabi lost his marker at the resultant corner and powered home a header.

Defeat could have been even uglier for the home side as Zoko fired over a gaping goal after Matthew Dolan had struck the woodwork.

Tom Eaves also came close on two occasions, leaving the Shrimps in need of a tonic when they host Newport County on Tuesday.

Morecambe: Roche, Edwards, Winnard, Whitmore, Duckworth, Evans (Turner 78), Murphy, Molyneux, Wildig, Mullin, Ellison (Jordan 78). Subs not used: Nizic, Wakefield, McGowan, Conlan, Fleming.

Yeovil Town: Krysiak, Shepherd, Mugabi, Lacey, Dickson, Dolan, Lawless (Butcher 43), Dawson, Zoko, Eaves, Whitfield. Subs not used: Maddison, Sowunmi, Bassett, Akpa Akpro, James, Harrison.

Referee: Mark Brown.

Attendance: 1,433.