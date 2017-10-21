Match report: Morecambe 0 Grimsby Town 0

Honours ended even at a wet and wild Globe Arena with Morecambe picking up a well deserved point.

Jim Bentley’s players had the better of the proceedings from a game played in awful conditions.

However, they were unable to convert their play into goals but it was a much improved performance on that served up against Port Vale in midweek.

There were three changes for the home side following that defeat.

In came Dean Winnard, Michael Rose and Aaron Wildig with Garry Thompson, Max Muller and Rhys Turner making way.

The change in personnel also meant a switch in formation with the Shrimps moving to a back three with Adam McGurk pushed up front alongside Vadaine Oliver.

Having disappointed so much in midweek, the onus was on the Shrimps to make amends against a Mariners side three points outside the top seven.

The day’s driving rain and wind meant it was always going to be a game for the artisan rather than the artist.

Both sides could not be faulted for their effort but genuine, clear-cut chances were always at a premium.

McGurk was the first to try his luck with a 30-yard free-kick which was comfortably held by Town keeper James McKeown.

The same two players went head to head moments later when the best passing move of the game ended with McKeown tipping behind McGurk’s first-time attempt.

James Berrett and Sam Jones were both off target at the other end but it was the home side who continued to have more of the attacking play.

Vadaine Oliver could have hit the target twice from close range, firstly prodding a yard wide of McKeown’s left-hand upright and then heading over from eight yards out.

Alex Kenyon also volleyed over before Luke Summerfield’s off-target shot for the visitors brought the first half to a close.

Though the rain disappeared after the break, there was no sign of either team breaking the deadlock.

McGurk’s wildly ambitious attempt went wildly out of play for a throw, though Rose came nearer with a 25-yard effort pushed away by McKeown.

Steve Old, who produced a man-of-the-match display at the heart of the home defence, saw a header cleared behind as set-pieces increasingly looked like the Shrimps’ main route to goal.

At the other end, Morecambe keeper Barry Roche was largely restricted to dealing with crosses as he wasn’t seriously tested by the visitors.

Another Summerfield effort that went off target was as near as they achieved as both sides ended with a point apiece.

Morecambe: Roche, Winnard, Old, Kenyon, McGowan, Fleming, Rose, Conlan, Wildig (E Osborne 75), Oliver, McGurk (Thompson 69). Subs not used: Nizic, Brough, Campbell, Lavelle, Lang.

Grimsby Town: McKeown, Davies, Clarke, Collins, Dixon, Dembele (Jalyesimi 70), Summerfield, Berrett, Woolford, Jones (Hooper 79), Vernon. Subs not used: Killip, Mills, K Osborne, Bolarinwa, Matt.

Referee: Ben Toner.

Attendance: 1,525.