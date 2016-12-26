Mansfield 0, Morecambe 1

Morecambe picked up a vital three points with victory at Mansfield.

A goal from Andy Fleming was enough to earn Jim Bentley’s side a much needed win but it was a superb defensive performance that gave them the platform for victory.

The Shrimps took the lead in the 13th minute when Fleming was in the right place at the right time to slot home the loose ball from six yards out after Scott Shearer had saved Peter Murphy’s shot following a good lay off from Rhys Turner.

From there the Shrimps had to endure a great deal of Mansfield pressure but were only rarely troubled by the home side.

The closest Mansfield came to getting back into the game was when Danny Rose hit the post when he had the full goal at his mercy after Barry Roche had saved neatly from Kyle Howkins’s long range effort.

Roche had to be at his best again in the first half when he tipped over a looping header from Matt Green that was destined for the top corner of the Morecambe goal.

Pat Hoban went close for the home side with a snapshot from the edge of the area that brushed the right hand post.

Despite being on the back foot for long periods Morecambe had chances of their own in the first half when Aaron McGowan fired over from Michael Rose’s short corner and Fleming volleyed well wide from a good opening.

But in the end it was the Shrimps’ defence that took the plaudits with their first clean sheet since September.

MANSFIELD: Shearer, Bennett, Howkins, Pearce, Collins, McGuire (rep Thomas 76), Clements, Green, Hemmings, Henderson, (rep Hamilton 46), Hoban (rep D Rose 61). Subs not used: Jensen, Baxendale, Hurst, M Rose.

MORECAMBE: Roche, Winnard, Edwards, Jennings, McGowan, Rose, Murphy, Fleming, Conlan, Ellison (rep Wildig 83), Turner (rep Mullin 76) Subs not used: Nizic, Molyneux, Massanka, Jordan.

Ref: M Haywood.

Att: 2,237.