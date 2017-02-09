Fleming ready to return to Shrimps’ squad?

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley is pleased he can recall Andy Fleming to his squad after a prolonged absence through suspension.

The midfielder is eligible for selection against Cambridge United on Saturday after sitting out three games for his red card against Notts County last month.

However, given postponed games against Leyton Orient and Accrington Stanley, it means the 29-year-old’s three-game suspension has lasted for five weeks.

Given the congested nature of Morecambe’s February, a similar ban now would have only ruled him out for seven days.

Bentley said: “It’s crazy really because, at another stage of the season, he’d only be out for a week or so.

“However, we are where we are with that one and there’s nothing we can do about it.

“It’s unfortunate for him and it’s also unfortunate for the club but that’s football and how it goes sometimes.”

Fleming’s absence has opened the door for Aaron Wildig as well as creating an opportunity for Everton loanee Antony Evans.

The latter made his debut for the Shrimps at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, replacing Wildig with 18 minutes left of the 1-1 draw.

The hope is Evans can make as good an impression as fellow loanee Alex Whitmore, whose initial six months at the Globe Arena pleased Burnley enough for that to be extended until the end of the season.

“We know what we’re getting with Aaron who has come in and done well,” Bentley said.

“Antony is a young lad who has great ability and he’s impressed massively since he’s been with us.

“Burnley were pretty pleased with Alex’s progress; he has come on leaps and bounds, become a first-team regular and combined well with Ryan Edwards and Dean Winnard.”