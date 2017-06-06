Fleming offered new deal by Shrimps’ boss

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has confirmed midfielder Andy Fleming has been offered a deal for next season.

The 29-year-old, who has been with the Shrimps for seven years, had spoken with the club about his future after being one of two players neither offered a deal, nor officially released.

The other player in question, Lee Molyenux, has been released after two seasons at the Globe Arena.

“We are delighted to be able to offer Andy a new deal,” Bentley said.

“He has been with us for a few years now and is an extremely popular member of the squad.

“Unfortunately we have decided to release Lee Molyneux.

“It was a difficult decision because he is a player who we all really like. He has been a great professional with a model attitude and has scored some important goals for us and we really do wish him well for the future.”

Seven players were offered new contracts at the end of the season but, so far, only Barry Roche has officially been announced as putting pen to paper.

Bentley said ‘positive’ talks were being held with other squad members who have been offered deals while he has been speaking to a number of players about joining the club.

He admitted: “We are doing a lot of talking at the minute with members of the squad that we have offered new deals to and we have identified some players who we would like to pursue an interest in.

“This is always a strange time of pre season as players weigh up their options but we are working round the clock to do everything we can to bring in players that will make our squad competitive next season.”

Also leaving the Globe Arena is commercial manager, Steve Brown, after two seasons with the club.

He is departing for a new opportunity closer to his home on the Fylde coast.

He said: “I’ve had a great two seasons with the club.

“I’ve learned a lot and met many new friends and I’m sure you’ll see me at some point next season cheering the Shrimps on.”