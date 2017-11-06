FA Cup draw: Shrimps have to tame the Shrews

Morecambe will have to do it the hard way if they are to reach the third round of this season’s FA Cup.

The Shrimps’ reward for defeating Hartlepool United at the Globe Arena on Saturday is a trip to Shrewsbury Town in round two.

Sitting at the top of League One, Town are the highest-ranked team at this stage of the competition and are unbeaten at home this season.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was linked with the Shrewsbury managerial role last season before Paul Hurst was eventually named as their successor to Micky Mellon.

The tie will be played between Friday, December 1 and Monday, December 4.