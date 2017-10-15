Chesterfield 0, Morecambe 2

Two goals from Adam McGurk gave the Shrimps a vital three points in this game at bottom club Chesterfield.

McGurk put his side ahead with a well taken free kick on 16 minutes. The striker, back in the side, after his recent hamstring injury curled a pinpoint effort over the Chesterfield wall to beat Joe Anyon low to his left hand side.

The goal came five minutes after Barry Roche had pulled off a brilliant double save to deny his former club. Roche reacted sharply to turn away a Kristian Dennis effort and then reached sharply to save the follow up header from Chris O’Grady who looked certain to score.

From there Morecambe always looked comfortable until the 42nd minute when home midfielder Robbie Weir was unlucky to see his 25 yard effort hit the Morecambe post with Roche well beaten.

The Shrimps took advantage of that piece of fortune to double their lead two minutes after the restart. Luke Conlan looped over a cross to the far post for Garry Thompson to head goalwards only for McGurk to deflect the ball past Anyon from close range.

The goal left the home side with no option but to throw bodies forwards and they began to threaren the Morecambe goal at regular intervals.

Dennis should have reduced the arrears on 48 minutes when played in on goal but he saw his well struck shot superbly saved by Roche to his left.

Substitute Conor Domaio then had a good chance from a pull back but from the edge of the box drilled an effort over.

The openings continued to come with Roche forced to make saves from Dennis on two occasions, Joe Rowley, Jordan Flores and Ian Evatt as Morecambe struggled to clear their lines but the Shrimps held on to claim a much needed victory.

Chesterfield: Anyon, Wiseman, Kellett, Evatt, Barry, McCourt (Dimaio 48), Weir (rep Flores 64), Reed, Dennis, O’Grady (de Girolamo 60), Rowley. Subs not used: Hird, Jones, Briggs, Brewster,

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Old, Muller, Conlan, Fleming, Kenyon, Wildig (rep Osborne 88), Thompson, Oliver, McGurk (rep Turner 60). Subs not used: Nizic, Campbell, Lavelle, Lund.

Ref: D Drysdale.

Att: 4,489.