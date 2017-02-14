Bentley wary of Bees’ threat

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes Barnet’s on and off-field work show the club means business.

The Shrimps welcomes the Bees to the Globe Arena tonight (7.45pm), buoyed by Saturday’s 2-0 win over Notts County.

Victory extended the Shrimps’ unbeaten run to six games and lifted them to 15th in the League Two table.

Tonight’s opponents are three places above them having brought in half-a-dozen players last month, headlined by the £100,000 signing of defender Ricardo Almeida Santos from Peterboorugh United.

Bentley said: “Fair play to them – they have done well with regards to their ground move and you can see the community is involved.

“You can see they are going to places and they have people like John Akinde, one of the best – if not the best – centre-forward in the division.

“It’s going to be a tough game but, hopefully, we can do the business again.”