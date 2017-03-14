Bentley: Strugglers can play with freedom

Morecambe host Newport County tonight with manager Jim Bentley claiming there is no pressure on the visitors.

County travel to the Globe Arena, bottom of the League Two table and nine points from safety after winning 2-1 at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Victory was only their sixth in 35 league games this season and their first since Graham Westley’s departure as manager last week.

Goals from Dan Butler and Joss Labadie handed victory to County and their caretaker boss, Mike Flynn.

“You see it all the time with the ‘new manager syndrome’,” Bentley said.

“They had won one in 20, changed the manager and Flynny has gone in there.

“There is an awful lot said about the previous manager and some of his ways but they have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“It’s not Mike Flynn who took the team to the bottom of the table so he’ll be looking at it and thinking the worst case scenario is they go down, rebuild and go again.

“They can keep battling away and play with freedom as those types of teams are the dangerous ones.

“They have plenty of players and they will be able to change it around with people who can step in.

“This will be a very tough game; we will do our homework as always and prepare right.

“We will have the mindset of trying to get back to winning ways and it’s one game we will look forward to.”

The Shrimps go into tonight’s game looking to bounce back after consecutive 3-1 defeats.

Having been beaten at Blackpool 10 days ago, Bentley’s players saw Yeovil Town claim three points at the Globe Arena last Saturday.

Two of the goals conceded were eminently avoidable with defensive errors allowing Alex Lacey and Bevis Mugabi to find the net.

At the other end, chances were at a premium with Paul Mullin missing their two best chances.

“We have to tighten up at the back and do a bit more going the other way,” Bentley said.

“On Saturday, we passed when it was on to dribble and we shot when it was on to pass.

“We are creating chances and we could have scored more than the one we did at the weekend.

“At the other end, we conceded six goals but we’ve changed it a bit and have been excellent with set plays this year.

“We’ve defended them really well but we didn’t get to grips with it on Saturday with the first phase, second phase or third phase.

“We have to keep believing in ourselves, and if we do that, we give ourselves a better chance of winning.”

Bentley will be able to recall Michael Rose for tonight’s match after he completed his two-match suspension.