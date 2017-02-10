Bentley is seeking support in numbers

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has called on the community to turn out in force for tomorrow’s game with Cambridge United.

The Shrimps play their first home game since January 7 on the back of four points from trips to Doncaster Rovers and Leyton Orient.

Since their last appearance at the Globe Arena, the club has again suffered its share of off-field dramas.

Players and staff have been paid late for the second time this season, while the club’s ownership has again been called into question.

On the field, at least, things have taken a turn for the better with two wins and three draws from the Shrimps’ last five games.

Adding to the feelgood factor tomorrow is the club’s offer of a free pie and a drink as a thank you from Bentley, after the fans paid his FA fine.

“It’s good to get back in front of our own fans,” Bentley said.

“Last time out was a great day, beating Notts County, so if we can’t get the community to come out now with all the stuff going on off the field then when will we get them behind us?

“We are the community’s football club – the club belongs to the fans, who will always be here when everyone else has gone on to other things.

“The community must get behind the team and we need all the support we can get through the difficult times off the field.

“The big thing is the fans can pay to get in but then be fed and watered for nothing. I really hope people will turn out in force and enjoy the game.”

Andy Fleming will be available for the Shrimps after completing a three-match suspension for his red card against Notts County, meaning that Bentley will have a full squad from which to select.