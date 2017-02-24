Bentley in rallying cry to Shrimps fans

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is urging fans to continue backing his side to keep the ‘feelgood factor’ alive.

Supporters turned up in numbers for the recent home game with Cambridge United, which the Shrimps won 2-0, and Bentley is hoping for the same reaction when Grimsby Town visit the Globe Arena on Saturday.

Bentley’s players go into the match 15th in League Two after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Newport County extended their recent run to one defeat in eight matches so far in 2017.

“The fans’ reaction to the appeal that we made ahead of the Cambridge game was superb and we had one of the best afternoons we have ever had at the Globe,” said the Shrimps boss, whose side is five points shy of the play-off places.

“Everyone put all the off-field problems to the back of their minds and we had a right good day.

“There was a great turnout and they got right behind the team. It was a fantastic atmosphere and the lads responded and we would love to have the same again.

“The lads were buzzing after the game and there was a fantastic feeling after the match and it would be great to maintain that momentum.

“Grimsby will bring good numbers, I’m sure of that so the more local football fans we can get there the better.”

Having returned to the Football League via the play-offs last season, the Mariners find themselves in 12th, three places and two points ahead of Morecambe.

After a 3-0 win over Mansfield Town on Saturday, they have one eye on the top seven.

“It will be another tough test against a strong side who had a great win over Mansfield,” Bentley said.

“But we have been excellent in recent weeks and can look forward to it.

“We made a few changes on Saturday at Crawley and that is something we might have to do again in the final stages of the season to make sure we don’t flog the players, especially over the next couple of weeks.”

Bentley hopes his players show similar spirit to that which rescued a point in midweek.

Having trailed to Aaron Williams’ first-half goal, Michael Rose’s free-kick got the Shrimps on level terms.

“It was all about character, desire and battling qualities,” Bentley said of their midweek performance.

“We took a point – obviously we wanted all three but we move on to the next one now.”