Scott McTominay relishes latest taste of Manchester United first team

Scott McTominay is confident he’s only going to get better after his latest experience of first team action for Manchester United.

The Lancaster-born midfielder came on as a substitute in the 4-1 League Cup victory over Burton Albion at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old made his third senior appearance for Jose Mourinho’s side as a 64th-minute replacement for former youth-team colleague Marcus Rashford.

“You always want minutes and that’s what you work for every day in training,” McTominay told MUTV after the game.

“Training with the first-team group is a massive step up in standard and it’s brilliant for me to be training in this environment because you’re only going to get better with these guys coaching and playing with you every day.

“You just adapt to their standard and want to improve yourself as much as you can and be ready to play in games like this in the future.”

McTominay has captained United’s reserves this season but is well aware of the steep learning curve he’s on with the first team.

“You have to think quicker, you have to be quicker on the ball, and you have to move your feet quicker,” the former Halton St Wilfrid’s and Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil said.

“You just have to be switched on so much more than the Under-23s games.

“Eventually, you will just end up adapting to the scenarios within the game, moving your feet quicker, checking your shoulder and everything.

“So it’s been great for me to be training in this kind of environment and I can only get better.”