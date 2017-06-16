Referees society trio honoured by Lancashire FA

Three members of the Lancaster and Morecambe Referees’ Society have been honoured by the Lancashire Football Association.

David Allison, a former Premier League official who now works for the Football League, has been given the FA Long Service Award which marks 50 years in the game.

Jonathon Carr and Thomas Pinder have picked up the FA Order of Merit Award after clocking up 30 years.

Allison became a Football League linesman in 1977 and was promoted to the referees list in 1980.

In 1992, he refereed in the Premier League for the first time and four years later officiated the Division One Play-Off Final between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Wembley.

In total, he refereed 463 League matches.

His role now sees him going around the country managing and assessing EFL referees.

The county FA’s 18th AGM at the County Ground in Leyland also saw Martin Devitt elected as the organisation’s new president.

Lancaster City’s Evo-Stik First Division North title trophy also took pride of place as member clubs were invited to display their silverware.

It sat alongside Manchester United’s EFL Cup and Europa League amongst others after a successful year for the county.