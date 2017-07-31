Pre-season results not be all and end all for Bentley

Jim Bentley is trying not to set too much store by pre-season results after Morecambe’s 1-0 loss to Rochdale on Saturday.

Steven Davies’ second-half goal meant the Shrimps ended their run of warm-up games with four consecutive defeats.

Having started the build-up with victories against Bamber Bridge and Lancaster City, the Rochdale reverse followed earlier losses to Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and AFC Fylde.

Saturday’s loss wasn’t for the want of trying, however, as the Shrimps could have scored on five occasions in the final 20 minutes.

Bentley said: “You don’t want to lose any games but we’re thankful there’s nothing at stake.

“That’s what pre-season is all about; results-wise it hasn’t been good but there’s been the odd goal in the games.

“We could have won against Rochdale as we had the better chances but how we never scored was unbelievable.

“There is stuff to be encouraged about; some players might be behind in terms of performance levels but we only came out of the game with bumps and bruises.

“The week is going to be about keeping hold of the positives and brushing up on the other areas.

“I look back to pre-season last year when we got beaten 6-2 at FC Halifax Town and there was a lot of doom and gloom - a month later we were top of the league and I was manager of the month!

“The good thing about the Rochdale game was that it was competitive; there were a lot of tackles going in and we know Cheltenham are going to be aggressive on Saturday.

“Those tackles and battles were what we needed; the game was more match-like but we know we can put it to bed, have a good week, and hopefully start well next Saturday.”