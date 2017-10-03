North Lancashire League: Westgate Wanderers upset Caton United in Challenge Cup

The Eric Wilson Senior Challenge Cup first round started with one of the biggest cup shocks in recent years when Westgate Wanderers from Division Three travelled to play Premier Division side Caton United.

Straight from the kick-off Westgate went on the attack and within two minutes took the lead with a goal from Connor Mason.

This gave the Westgate side the start they had hoped for and rattled Caton who were struggling to string two passes together.

It was no surprise when Westgate went into a 2-0 lead after just 10 minutes when after good build-up play Matthew Dalton scored.

Westgate continued to be the better side and created a couple more reasonable chances before Caton woke up and drew level with two quick goals, both scored by Adam Garnett with one coming from the penalty spot.

Undeterred the Division Three side went back onto the offensive and knocked Caton out of their stride again.

The Westgate side was the team that wanted the ball more and had the desire to win the game. This paid dividends as they soon retook the led with Mason scoring his second.

They then pulled clear for a 6-2 win, Dalton adding his second with Jamie McGowan and Kevin Armistead also on target.

Elsewhere the top two in Division Three put on a good display of attacking football with the result only settled by an own goal in favour of Bowerham Dynamos.

With the score at 1-1 after Oliver Applegate had scored for Conder Green and Callum Connerton for Bowerham, the unlucky Danny White put the ball past his own ‘keeper to give the Bowerham side the lead which they managed to hold until the final whistle.

The most entertaining game of the day was played at Willow Lane between two Premier Division teams, the much improved Marsh United and newly promoted TIC Dynamos/Middleton/Overton.

The game was full of excellent football played by both sides, chances galore and some great goals.

It see-sawed both ways but after 90 minutes neither side could be separated Chris Davies (2) and James Eccles scoring for Marsh and Liam Coutts and Jack Braithwaite with two replying for the Dynamos side.

Extra-time saw both sides intent in winning the game as they attacked at every opportunity. Marsh eventually made the vital breakthrough when Eccles scored his second and winning goal to send them into the second round and a home tie against Arnside.

Newcomers to the league King George FC travelled to Division Two table-toppers Bolton-le-Sands who have made a perfect start to the season.

Sands were soon 1-0 in front when almost from the kick-off Oliver Cousins opened the scoring.

Both sides had chances before the higher ranked side doubled their advantage, Andy Banks’ free-kick headed home by Ryan McClachlan.

McClachlan then scored from the penalty spot seven minutes into the second half to end the game as his contest.

He finished the day with four with Ben Leamy also on target in the 6-0 win.