No points target for Lancaster City boss in title bid

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown says he doesn’t have a final points total in mind as his side look to win the Evo-Stik First Division North title.

With 12 games to go the Dolly Blues are nine points clear of Farsley Celtic in second but the in-form Yorkshire outfit do have three games in hand.

A battling 1-0 win at Mossley last time out made it three straight wins and five without defeat for high-flying City with sixth in the table Scarborough the visitors to Giant Axe on Saturday.

“There’s no big plan when it comes to the number of wins or points we need,” said Brown.

“It sounds pragmatic but I’ll only be comfortable when the team in second can’t catch us.

“It could be the last game of the season or it could be before that.

“We’ll take each game as it comes and try to get another three points.

“We’ll work in training, look at the opposition and then go from there.”

The Mossley victory was a blueprint of what the Blues will need to do between now and the end of the season if they are to fend off the challenge of Farsley and others in the chasing pack.

In difficult conditions Lancaster got their noses in front early in the second half through Ryan Winder before seeing the game out with relative ease.

Brown believes his side are starting to realise what they will have to do to get over the line and reach the Premier Division.

“Looking at the lads before the game they knew what it meant,” said the City boss.

“There was a focus and motivation that every manager wants to see.

“It was a mature performance and a good three points.

“Some people say 1-0 is the perfect scoreline, taking your chance at one end and then keeping the back door shut.

“That’s what we did.

“It was difficult in terms of the pitch but the lads handled it well.

“We started on the front foot, took it to them and laid a bit of a marker down.

“It ebbed and flowed a little and then in the second half we started on the front foot but this time we got the goal.

“You can never say never in any game but we were comfortable and I was pleased with how we managed the game.”

Scarborough are one point outside the play-offs ahead of their trip to the city this weekend.

The Dolly Blues were 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture a month ago but Brown saw enough to know they will pose a threat.

“They’d played a lot more games than everyone else which kept them up near the top of the table,” he said.

“As teams caught up with them people expected them to drop like a stone but they’re still in and around it.

“They’re fighting at the right end of the table and have got some good players.

“We were fantastic at their place and scored three goals in the first half but in the second they showed their quality and made it difficult for us.

“We’ve just got to be prepared, press the reset button and go again.”