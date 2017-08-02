New Morecambe captain Rose wants to lead by example

Michael Rose hopes he can lead by example after being confirmed as Morecambe’s new captain for the 2017/18 season.

Last season’s Visitor Player of the Year was the outstanding candidate to replace Peter Murphy as skipper following his departure at the end of last season.

His new role was officially confirmed prior to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Rochdale which brought down the curtain on the Shrimps’ pre-season campaign.

“I’m really chuffed,” Rose said about being confirmed as captain.

“I came in last year, played a lot of games and settled in quite well but I mentioned to the gaffer through the summer that I wanted to be captain.

“I think the way I play and train will rub off and hopefully influence the rest of the players.

“It’s a big honour for me but now I have to step up and lead the rest of the boys.”

Although four consecutive pre-season losses do not look good on paper, the new captain believes there are promising signs ahead of the new League Two season.

Finishing 18th last season despite the off-field turbulence was a more than creditable effort by everybody in the Morecambe camp.

Though some of the division’s bigger supported clubs like Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle earned promotion, competition will be just as fierce this time around.

Chesterfield, Coventry City, Port Vale and Swindon Town will be seeking an immediate return to League One, Mansfield Town have overhauled their squad, while Exeter City, Luton Town and Carlisle United have play-off defeats to put behind them.

“We haven’t had the best of results in pre-season but we’re still working on things,” Rose said.

“I think we’re gradually getting better and preparing for Cheltenham on Saturday.

“We had quite a few chances against Rochdale but they didn’t go in so, hopefully, it will come good at the weekend.

“It’s always good to get off to a good start; last year there were a few big teams in the division and there are going to be a few again this year.

“It’s up to us to step up and show what we can do.”