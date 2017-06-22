New boy Campbell ticks a lot of boxes for Morecambe

Jim Bentley believes Morecambe’s first summer signing Adam Campbell ticks a lot of boxes for the Shrimps.

The versatile former Newcastle United youngster has signed a two-year deal at the Globe Arena after his release by fellow League Two side Notts County.

The 22-year-old, who can also play on the wing, played three times for Newcastle in a three-year spell, making his debut against Atromitos in the UEFA Europa League to become the club’s youngest player to appear in a European competition.

North Shields-born Campbell, who has represented his country at Under 16, 17 and 19 level, also gained experience out on loan at Carlisle United, Fleetwood, Gateshead and Hartlepool United before joining Notts County in 2015, making almost 100 appearances for the Magpies.

“Adam is a player I have admired for a long time,” said Bentley.

“He has always impressed me every time he has played against us and he will bring a lot of skill and energy to the side.

“He has a lot of pace and has a lot of the qualities that we have been looking for and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Campbell played against the Shrimps last season but had a forgettable afternoon at the Globe Arena in January as Bentley’s side ran out convincing 4-1 winners against the Magpies.

In total he scored eight goals in 37 appearances in all competitions during the 2016-2017 campaign.

His replacement at Notts County looks to former Shrimps forward Lewis Alessandra who has moved to Meadow Lane after Hartlepool’s relegation to the National League.