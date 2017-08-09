Morecambe sign Fleetwood midfielder Elliot Osborne on loan

Morecambe have signed Fleetwood Town midfielder Elliot Osborne on loan.

The 21-year-old becomes the ninth new addition at the Globe Arena this transfer window.

The Highbury prospect has signed until January 7 having had spells at Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County last season.

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley says: “Elliot is a player who we know is highly regarded.

“He is only young and growing as a player but we have heard good things about him and are looking forward to him joining us and continuing his development.”

Osborne joined Fleetwood last summer after impressing for Nantwich Town in the Northern Premier League, scoring 22 goals from the middle of the park before making the transition to full-time football.

His only senior game for the Cod Army came in a 4-2 defeat to Carlisle in the Checkatrade Trophy last November.

A former Port Vale trainee, Osborne joins Sam Lavelle, Vadaine Oliver, Garry Thompson, Steve Old, Mitchell Lund, Patrick Brough, Adam Campbell and Reece Deakin as new arrivals at the Globe Arena.

Osborne could come into the reckoning for the trip to Lincoln City on Saturday.