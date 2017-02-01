Morecambe’s Kenyon keen to make up for lost time

Alex Kenyon hopes the busy run of games next month can help him re-establish a position in the Shrimps’ starting XI.

Rescheduled matches mean Morecambe have eight games in February with four consecutive Tuesday night games.

With suspensions restricting the involvement of Dean Winnard and Andy Fleming for some of those games, it means Jim Bentley’s squad will be tested to its limits.

As a result, Kenyon could be called up into midfield or the centre of defence depending on how Bentley wishes to approach certain matches.

“It’s been an up-and-down season for me really,” the 24-year-old admitted.

“I was in and out at the start of the season and then I got injured against Stoke City (in the Checkatrade Trophy).

“Then, after coming back from that injury, I got suspended for the red card against Cheltenham and missed another three games so it’s been frustrating.”

The red card against Cheltenham was one which will never be forgotten from a Morecambe perspective.

They were full value for their 1-0 lead with half-time approaching until Kenyon was dismissed for flicking out a leg at Town midfielder Kyle Storer after the latter had stood on Kenyon.

Bentley’s reaction saw him sent to the stand and fined £1,000 which, fanously, was paid for by supporter donations.

“Let’s say that red card was a silly one because I had been out for quite a while and it was my first game back,” Kenyon admitted.

“I got stood on and it was an accumulation of everything that had gone before; what I did was wrong and there’s an action which sometimes deserves a red card.

“Hopefully that frustration is behind me, I don’t get sent off any more and I can help the lads move forward from where we are at the moment.

“I’m gutted to have missed the games that I did but you get on with it.

“There are plenty of games coming up at the moment and, hopefully, I can get some game time.”

Kenyon has played more than 130 times since moving to the Globe Arena from Stockport County in the summer of 2013.

The vast majority of those have been in midfield or the backline – except for one notable occasion when the Shrimps lost against Hartlepool United last season.

“I’ve always said I’m happy to play anywhere which I think I showed when I went in goal last year!” he said.

“I’ll play wherever the gaffer asks me to play; it’s not like I prefer this position or that position.

“I really enjoyed playing as a centre-half against Carlisle United and, who knows, maybe I can play there on Saturday if I’m selected?

“I enjoy playing in both positions and, by doing that, I hope it means I can establish a regular place in the team.”

Postponed games against Leyton Orient and Accrington Stanley mean Kenyon and his team-mates haven’t played a competitive game since the draw with Carlisle United on January 14.

That enforced winter break has perhaps killed some of the momentum built up by Bentley’s players over the Christmas and New Year period.

One defeat in five games – a run of two wins and two draws since Boxing Day – has seen them rise to 17th in the League Two table.

They have a six-point gap on the sides in the relegation places with games in hand coming up against three sides beneath them in the table; Leyton Orient, Newport County and Accrington Stanley.

“I think we’ve played some good stuff in the last few games,” Kenyon said.

“We played well against Carlisle and I think we deserved more than the point we got.

“Before that we had been playing well so the break that we’ve had has just come at the wrong time from that perspective, really.”