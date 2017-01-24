Morecambe Ladies hold leaders Chorley

Morecambe Ladies battled hard for a point against league leaders Chorley at Lancaster & Morecambe College on Sunday.

Both the goals in this 1-1 draw came in the first half, the Shrimps’ Megan Doherty cancelling out Melissa Ball’s opener for the table-topping visitors.

Chorley made the brighter start but couldn’t find a breakthrough with some poor finishing letting them down.

Morecambe came into the game and had chances of their own, Millie Brown’s run and shot being blocked by the ‘keeper before Doherty came close to converting a dangerous cross.

The visitors opened the scoring on 21 minutes, Ball blasting a free-kick into the top corner.

The Shrimps were level on the half hour though, Doherty winning a race with the ‘keeper to the ball, the prolific striker doing the rest to restore parity.

Chorley almost regained the lead immediately but after cutting through the Morecambe defence from kick-off goalkeeper Nat Saunders spared her side’s blushes before Ball hit the crossbar with another free-kick.

There was action at both ends and the hosts could have gone in at half-time in front, Doherty’s shot from distance going narrowly wide.

The Shrimps had chances in the second half too but Brown, Emma Kay and with time running out Becky Whittingham, all saw chances for a big win go begging.

Chorley had an opening of their own with the final kick of the game but Ball’s free-kick to the far post came to nothing.

Eighth in the table, Nick Barrett’s Shrimps next host bottom of the table Tranmere Rovers this Sunday, January 29.

Elsewhere, Morecambe’s Reserves remain top of the Lancashire FA Women’s County League Division One after an 8-1 win at Burnley FC Girls and Ladies, Layla Garrett scoring six of them.

The North Lancs and District Development Centre sit second in the division six points back and having played two games more.